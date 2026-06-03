I Will Find You OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sam Worthington's Miniseries?

I Will Find You OTT |

I Will Find You is an upcoming miniseries that is adapted from the 2023 novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. Fans of mystery thrillers have a new series to look forward to as I Will Find You, starring Sam Worthington, is set to make its digital debut this month. Based on bestselling author Harlan Coben's 2023 novel of the same name, the limited series promises a gripping blend of suspense, crime, and emotional drama. The eight-episode miniseries will premiere on Netflix on June 18, 2026.

I Will Find You OTT streaming details

I will Find You is set to be released on Netflix on June 18, 2026. The series is based on themes of wrongful conviction, familial love, and redemption. It explores the lengths a desperate father will go to prove his innocence and find his missing child.

I Will Find You storyline

The story follows David Burroughs, played by Sam Worthington, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his young son. Although he has long accepted his fate, his world is turned upside down when he receives evidence suggesting that his supposedly dead son may still be alive. Determined to uncover the truth, David embarks on a desperate mission that forces him to escape prison and investigate a mystery filled with shocking revelations.

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Cast and characters

The series follows Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, Milo Ventimiglia as Hayden, Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason, Jonathan Tucker as Adam Mackenzie, Madeleine Stowe as Gertrude Payne, Chi McBride as Max Williams, Logan Browning as Sarah Greer, and Clancy Brown as Nicky Fisher, among others.