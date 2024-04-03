'I Will Also Go The Legal Way': Chestha Bhagat SLAMS Ex Nikhil Mehta After He Files Defamation Case, Asks 'Who Knows Him?'

Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta met and fell in love on the sets of Jio Cinema's show 'Temptation Island.' However, after a few months of staying together, the couple called it quits after the actress accused Nikhil of already being in a relationship and cheating on her. Their breakup has now taken an ugly turn as the actor has now gone the legal way and has filed a defamation case against ex girlfriend, Chestha.

We reached out to Chestha to talk about the same and the actress laughed as she addressed this news. Speaking to us about the defamation case filed against her, Chestha said, ''The case is stupid. I mean where am I spoiling his image? Hasn't he mentioned that he himself asked me to give interviews? Then what is this case now? 1-2 mahine ke relationship ke breakup ke baad usko fame chaiye. (He needs fame after the breakup of a relationship that lasted for 1-2 months) In my eye, this is publicity stunt and nothing else. But honestly, I too will go the legal way. I do not want to create any 'Tamasha' (scene) like him and speak in the media. I have just given one interview and that too very respectfully where I announced that I am no longer with him. But look at him, lagta hai uska pet nahi bhar raha hai, aur fame chaiye. (He cannot get enough, wants more fame) I will now reply legally.''

Further, when we asked the actress about Nikhil stating in a recent podcast that she was always aware of her relationship status, the actress said, ''Tell me one thing, If I was aware, why would I ask him? Do one thing, go watch that interview carefully, you yourself will find where Nikhil is contradicting his own statements. 'Ye sab jhoothe hi karte hai, 5 minutes pehle kuch aur bolna, 5 minutes baad kuch aur bolna.' (Only liars keep changing their statements every 5 minutes). He was the one who wronged me, and yet, I am quiet.''

When we asked the actress about Nikhil stating that she is doing all this for Bigg Boss, the actress laughed again and said, ''I have worked with prominent faces from the industry and have been in the industry for the past 15 years. Bigg Boss ke liye kia hota toh kisi bade face ke sath controversy karti na, is ke sath kyun karti? Isko kaun jaanta hai? (If I was doing this for Bigg Boss, I would have used a known face, why him? Who knows him anyway?) Seriously, I am just laughing on this whole thing. He himself keeps contradicting whatever he says.''

We asked the actress if she thinks Nikhil is doing all this for Bigg Boss and the actress said, ''Sabko sab dikh raha hai, main kya hi bolu. (Everyone can see everything, what should I say.) You know if you throw a stone in the mud, it comes back on you. I choose not to do anything. I do not want to get involved in any sort of mud slinging. This case is extremely stupid to me, hence I am just ignoring everything. If things go out of hand, then I may react. This is extremely childish, you know how kids behave? This is exactly the same. If a girl takes a stand for herself and says that she has been cheated on, then you will file a defamation case against her? How stupid! I am a smart and intelligent woman. If he wants to cash on on my name, let him.''

For the unversed, Chestha Bhagat entered Jio Cinema's show Temptation Island with her now ex boyfriend Arjun Aneja. However, by the end of the show, Chestha decided to call it quits with Arjun and decided to walk out with Nikhil stating he makes her happy. Chestha and Arjun's relationship was already going through a rough patch and the actress decided to call it quits by the end of the show.