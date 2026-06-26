'I Was On Wheelchair': Tannaz Irani Gets Emotional As She Recalls Tough Hip Replacement Surgery Phase - VIDEO

Television actress Tannaz Irani opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life, revealing how severe hip pain eventually left her dependent on a wheelchair before she underwent a full hip replacement surgery.

The actress shared her emotional journey while appearing on the reality show Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. During the conversation, Rajeev acknowledged the struggles she had faced over the years.

"Tannaz, your life has not been much easy. There was a time when you were on a wheelchair."

Looking back at the challenging period, Tannaz explained that what began as pain in her left hip gradually became unbearable. At first, she believed the discomfort was caused by yoga or weight gain and tried to manage it on her own before seeking medical help.

"There was a lot of pain in my left hip, actually my leg. I thought it was because of yoga. I thought I would have become fat. So, the pain became bad. I started meeting all the doctors on this earth."

Despite consulting several doctors, her condition continued to worsen. “At first, I was able to walk with pain. Then I started limping. There was a time when I was on a wheelchair. Because I couldn't even cross that much,” the actress recalled.

Even during this physically and emotionally demanding phase, Tannaz refused to let her career take a back seat. “During this time, I never lost hope and the situation didn't change. But I signed two amazing shows. You won’t believe it Rajeev, I was even performing a character while walking with a stick. The universe trusted me again that I am there. But the pain that you are enduring, it is for you.”

The actress said her life took a positive turn after undergoing surgery.

“On 9th November, I had my full hip replacement operation. When you ask for anything with all your strength and positivity, I am telling you, the whole universe will be at your feet,” she said.

Tannaz is best known for her performances in television shows such as Do Aur Do Paanch and Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai. She has also been a part of several Bollywood films.