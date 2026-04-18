'Sad Day For Women': Hema Malini Calls Women's Reservation Bill Failure 'Personally Disappointing'; Urges Public To Listen To PM Modi’s Address

Hema Malini Calls Women's Reservation Bill Delay A 'Sad Day For Women' |

As the Women Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, actress and serving Member of Parliament Hema Malini took to social media, calling it a “sad day for women.” She tweeted, "Yesterday’s Parliament session saw the Women Reservation Bill stalled in Parliament." Hema also expressed disappointment over the development in Parliament.

Hema added, "A sad day for women who were looking forward to greater participation in national affairs." Describing it as personally disheartening, she wrote, "Personally, I was quite disappointed having spoken in Parliament about the importance of the Bill just before the vote was taken."

The actress further urged people to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address scheduled for 8:30 pm. "I request you all to listen to his address," Hema concluded her post with this appeal.Actress Kangana Ranaut called out Women Reservation Bill failing in Lok Sabha. Kangana called it a "personal loss" for herself. She further called this situation to be shameful act. "Nothing more sad and painful than this has ever happened today."

Yesterday’s Parliament session saw the Women Reservation Bill stalled in Parliament. A sad day for women who were looking forward to greater participation in national affairs. Personally, I was quite disappointed having spoken in Parliament about the importance of the Bill just… — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 18, 2026

Actress Kangana Ranaut called out Women Reservation Bill failing in Lok Sabha. Kangana called it a "personal loss" for herself. She further called this situation to be shameful act. "Nothing more sad and painful than this has ever happened today." BJP MP then went on to call out Congress party for "crossing all limits" and lowering the moral of India's daughter.

"Saddening. Opposition has crossed all limits of injustice, hate against women."



- BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/pJr9RYWC9w — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 17, 2026

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, aiming to improve gender representation in politics. However, the latest version of the bill was not passed in the Lok Sabha as it failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. Although it received more votes in favour than against, it could not meet the special majority threshold, leading to its defeat in the House