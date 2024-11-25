'I Was Called Flat Chest & Hairy In School': Ananya Panday Opens Up On Getting Trolled, Seeking Therapy

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently opened up on getting trolled on social media and how if affects her. Ananya also revealed that she was called 'flat chest' and 'hairy' when she was in school. The 26-year-old actress also said she went for therapy during the initial years of her film career.

During an interaction with Barkha Dutt's We The Women, Ananya was asked about the worst way she's been trolled. Responding to this, she said, "A lot has been said about me, so I can't really choose one moment. Sometimes, when I can't control a narrative that makes me upset, for instance, when I started out, in my first year (in films), someone made a fake account on Instagram, and they started writing they were in school with me and said I lied about my education and getting into college. First, I was like, 'No one is going to believe that'. But people did believe it. Somedays, I definitely don't want to be on social media."

The actress further said that it is a scary time now because of social media as the smallest of voices gets amplified.

"When I was in school, I had been called everything from hunchback to flat chest to chicken leg and hairy. But we were in a bubble, and now, because of social media, the smallest of voices can be amplified across the world, and this is definitely a scary time," Ananya said.

The Gehraiyaan actress also opened up on seeking therapy. "I have done therapy in the past, I am not as regular now. I could not articulate my emotions. I used to just feel very, very down. The thing, I sometimes feel with mental health and social media, is that you may read something in the moment and you may not realise that it is affecting you, because you think 'I am fine right now, I am having a good day, I am in the car, I am busy'. I will read a comment and I will ignore it. But weeks later, it could still be there in your subconscious somewhere and things that like really pile up."

She stated that with therapy, she was able to consolidate her feelings and articulate her thoughts better.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is reportedly shooting for the second season of her web series Call Me Bae. She also has the biopic of lawyer C Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, which will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. A few weeks back, she also announced Chand Mera Dil with Kill actor Lakshya Lalwani.