‘I was born for music’: Inder Chahal on his new song ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ featuring Rubina Dilaik

Singer Inder Chahal is back with another charismatic number titled ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ featuring television actress Rubina Dilaik. Written by Babbu with music by Sharry Nexus, it is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend. The 26-year-old gets candid about the track’s inspiration, working with the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and more.

Tell us your inspiration behind this song.

The inspiration was to contribute to the variety of music that's out there. As an artist, it was wonderful to hit independent music scene with this song. I think I was born for music. There's no greater inspiration than being able to take my music to people.

Why did you name it Shah Rukh Khan?

The song is a lament of someone who doesn't get enough love and attention from their partner. One reprimands the other over not getting attention and poses the rhetorical question 'Do you think you're Shah Rukh Khan?'

How was your experience working with Rubina Dilaik and Desi Music Factory?

It has been amazing. I enjoyed collaborating with Rubina, she was spot on and she understood the flavour of the song instantly. Desi Music Factory has been super supportive and it makes me very happy to know that there's a banner that goes all out for artists.

Is acting in a music video easier or difficult than singing?

Both pose different challenges for me. Singing comes to me naturally. Acting for a song I've sung makes me feel like I own it even more. Nothing is easy. It takes practice.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:13 PM IST