I want to focus on the roles I am getting now: Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi, who has been ruling the South film industry, made headlines for her decision to not use makeup in movies. She was lauded for her decision. The actress, who won hearts with her performance in the reincarnation drama Shyam Singha Roy, opposite Nani, is currently reading scripts coming her way from Bollywood.

Sai, who refuses to be tagged as Southern siren, says, “It will be excellent if I am bestowed upon this tag of Southern siren turning to Bollywood only after I sign a Hindi film. I have read a couple of scripts, but haven’t signed anything yet. I am getting offers from good production houses, but I am waiting for the right script.”

Many might not be aware that Sai completed her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University. She could have been a doctor but found her calling in acting. “I started doing films during the fourth year of college. I completed graduation and then gave my full focus to acting. The entertainment industry and the medical world are demanding fields. As much as I love to be part of the medical field, I think that I can wait for that one. However, age is an important factor when it comes to films. I want to enjoy working in movies and then let the medical field embrace me,” Sai explains. Adding further she says that the sooner women start their careers in showbiz it is better for them. “I am in that space,” the Shyam Singha Roy actress says.

It's not easy for artistes to come across roles that do justice to their skills, and age and satiate the actor within them. But, Sai considers herself fortunate to play characters that are in sync with her age. “My age is appropriate for the roles I am getting today. I want to focus on the roles I am getting now. After I turn 30, if I feel like acting, I will look for characters that are suitable for my age. I will take up roles that make me look elegant and also allow me enough scope to show my craft,” she adds.

Be it Bollywood or South, the entertainment industry has been looked at as a male-dominated one. But there has been a tectonic shift in the past few years. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Sai says, “Even Hollywood is no different. I feel once a woman gets married or has children she gets fewer offers. But things are slowly changing. I have seen women efficiently multi-tasking. My mom is doing so many things simultaneously. Look at Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra too. The projects they are working on are so exciting. They are an inspiration for many.”

Sai, who started her cinematic journey as a child artiste with Kasthuri Maan in 2008, has carved a place of her own in the South film industry. But, she still has a long way to go and wants to collaborate with several directors. “In Bollywood, I would like to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many others. I have grown up watching his films. I would love to work with Mani Ratnam sir and a few Malayalam directors who are phenomenal,” she says.

On the work front, Sai has a few films lined up down South.

