 'I Want My Ashes To Flow...': Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mother Zarine Katrak's Hindu Funeral
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'I Want My Ashes To Flow...': Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mother Zarine Katrak's Hindu Funeral

Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Katrak's, funeral was done as per Hindu ritual, and it became a topic of discussion on social media. Now, Zayed has finally opened up about it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
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Zayed Khan On His Mother Zarine Katrak's Hindu Funeral | Instagram

In November 2025, Sanjay Khan's wife, Zayed Khan, and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Katrak, passed away. She was a Parsi married to a Muslim, but her funeral was done as per the Hindu ritual. Netizens wondered why the family opted for a Hindu funeral for Zarine, and now, Zayed has opened up about it.

During an interview with Zoom, Zayed said, “We as a family find religion to be something very personal to you, and how you want to approach it, and not something which is better and which is worse. These are not things that are good to say. We define ourselves by being a very secular family, and we don’t need to say why."

The actor further recollected that once, while sitting by a river, his mother stated that when she goes, she wants her ashes to flow in the river. She wanted to be free.

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Zayed stated that they were fulfilling his mother's last wish. He said, “Whatever your mother’s last wishes are, it will be done. It doesn’t matter what other people say. It doesn’t matter how hateful they can be. I don’t blame them, halat aise hai (situation is such), unfortunately. Unn halaton ko badalne mein waqt lagega (It will take time to change those circumstances)."

Many Bollywood celebrities attended Zarine's funeral. Even his ex-son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan, attended the funeral along with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. In one of her interviews, Zarine had stated that while Hrithik and Sussanne are divorced, he is still like his son.

Who Was Zarine Katrak?

Zarine started her career as a model, and later she became an interior designer and author. Last year, she had appeared on Farah Khan's cooking vlog, in which the choreographer-turned-filmmaker had revealed that her mehendi was done at Zarine's house. She was also known as the first celebrity interior designer.

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