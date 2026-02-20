 'I Want Faisu To Win': Netizens Disappointed Amid Buzz Of Faisal Shaikh Finishing As Runner-Up On The 50
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Want Faisu To Win': Netizens Disappointed Amid Buzz Of Faisal Shaikh Finishing As Runner-Up On The 50

'I Want Faisu To Win': Netizens Disappointed Amid Buzz Of Faisal Shaikh Finishing As Runner-Up On The 50

Amid reports that the winner of The 50 has not yet been officially announced, rumours suggest that Faisal Shaikh may finish as the runner-up while Shiv Thakare is also among the top finalists. As speculation grows, fans continue to express their support for Faisu.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
The 50 runner up Faisal Shaikh |

Did Shiv Thakare win The 50? Earlier there were reports that Shiv had won the show. It was later said that the winner has not been officially announced yet. The confusion started alledgedly because the makers filmed winning moments with all the contestants before the episode. However some reports say that Shiv and Faisal Shaikh also known as Faisu are the two finalists of the season.

There are rumors that Faisal Shaikh might have ended up as the runner-up. This has made many fans want Faisu to win the show instead. A user on the Reddit thread with title "FILMWINDOW UPDATE: WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT LEAK" said that the winner has not been declared yet. One person commented, "I heard Shiv already won… I want Faisu to win." Another person wrote, "Thank God I want Faisu to win this show."

FILMWINDOW UPDATE: WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT LEAK
by u/kameueda in The50IN
Read Also
The 50 Winner: Not Rajat Dalal, But Shiv Thakare Wins The Reality Show? Here's What We Know
article-image

Many people, on media think Faisal deserves to win The 50. One person tweeted, "Faisu has not won any show yet I feel sad for him." Others also shared their disappointment thinking he might finish as the runner-up.

The news of the winner was first shared by Film Window on media. Then they updated it saying: "The winner has not been announced yet. The winner will be announced on the day of the finale, which is 22nd or 20th March. The confusion happened because they filmed winning moments with all the contestants. The actual winner will be revealed on the day of the finale (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
BSE Sensex Jumps 700 Pts From Day’s Low To 82,908, NIFTY 50 Near 25,600; Value Buying, Global Cues Lift Market
BSE Sensex Jumps 700 Pts From Day’s Low To 82,908, NIFTY 50 Near 25,600; Value Buying, Global Cues Lift Market
JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Here’s How To Raise Objections At jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Here’s How To Raise Objections At jeemain.nta.nic.in
Omnitech Engineering IPO Opens Feb 25, Price Band Set At ₹216-227 Per Share
Omnitech Engineering IPO Opens Feb 25, Price Band Set At ₹216-227 Per Share
Toxic Teaser: Yash Smokes, Does S*x & Gory Action, But Still It Fails To Keep Us Intrigued; All 5 Female Leads Are Missing From The Glimpse
Toxic Teaser: Yash Smokes, Does S*x & Gory Action, But Still It Fails To Keep Us Intrigued; All 5 Female Leads Are Missing From The Glimpse

With this update some viewers think it might be a cover-up to keep the suspense and not affect the finale episode’s ratings. As of now Colors TV and Jio Hotstar have not officially announced the finale date. Fans will have to wait for the finale to know the winner of The 50.

The new episodes of The 50 airs every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on