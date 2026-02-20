'I Want Faisu To Win': Netizens Disappointed Amid Buzz Of Faisal Shaikh Finishing As Runner-Up On The 50

The 50 runner up Faisal Shaikh |

Did Shiv Thakare win The 50? Earlier there were reports that Shiv had won the show. It was later said that the winner has not been officially announced yet. The confusion started alledgedly because the makers filmed winning moments with all the contestants before the episode. However some reports say that Shiv and Faisal Shaikh also known as Faisu are the two finalists of the season.

There are rumors that Faisal Shaikh might have ended up as the runner-up. This has made many fans want Faisu to win the show instead. A user on the Reddit thread with title "FILMWINDOW UPDATE: WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT LEAK" said that the winner has not been declared yet. One person commented, "I heard Shiv already won… I want Faisu to win." Another person wrote, "Thank God I want Faisu to win this show."

Many people, on media think Faisal deserves to win The 50. One person tweeted, "Faisu has not won any show yet I feel sad for him." Others also shared their disappointment thinking he might finish as the runner-up.

🚨 The 50 Finale Update🚨



Winner – Shiv Thakare

1st Runner-Up – Mr Faisu

2nd Runner-Up – Krishna Shroff

Kaka finishes at 4th position

Rajat Dalal secures 5th position#The50 #ShivThakare #MrFaisu #KrishnaShroff #RajatDalal — VK18 Army | Virat Kohli (@VK18Army) February 20, 2026

The news of the winner was first shared by Film Window on media. Then they updated it saying: "The winner has not been announced yet. The winner will be announced on the day of the finale, which is 22nd or 20th March. The confusion happened because they filmed winning moments with all the contestants. The actual winner will be revealed on the day of the finale (sic)."

Faisal Shaikh Deserving Winner 🏆 one nd only faisal shaikh #FaisalShaikh #The50Show — Rehan Ansari (@little_rehan_07) February 19, 2026

Faisal Shaikh Deserving Winner 🏆 one nd only faisal shaikh #FaisalShaikh #The50Show — Rehan Ansari (@little_rehan_07) February 19, 2026

Feel bad for faisu — aisha official (@aishaofficial80) February 19, 2026

With this update some viewers think it might be a cover-up to keep the suspense and not affect the finale episode’s ratings. As of now Colors TV and Jio Hotstar have not officially announced the finale date. Fans will have to wait for the finale to know the winner of The 50.

The new episodes of The 50 airs every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.