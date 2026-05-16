'I Thought Aditya Dhar Was Trolling Pakistanis': Dhurandhar's Viral 'Washma Butt' Chai Shop Exists In Real Life In Leh, Viral Video Gets Aalam Bhai Aka Gaurav Gera's Attention- Watch

Dhurandhar's Washma Butt shop found in India- watch VIDEO |

A biryani and chai shop named “Washma Butt” featured in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar recently grabbed social media’s attention, with many believing the filmmaker was taking an indirect dig at Pakistan. The scene soon went viral online, but the truth turned out to be far more surprising. The shop actually exists in real life and is located in India. A travel blogger recently visited the now-famous spot, giving viewers a closer look inside the viral eatery.

A blogger named Soumya Chatterjee, who goes by “itsnaturemoto” on Instagram, uploaded a video showcasing the “Dhurandhar wali chai ki dukaan.” The shop is located in Leh, Ladakh. In the video, the blogger gives a glimpse of the interiors, which look exactly like the setup shown in Dhurandhar. The shop even features posters from the film, including one showing Hamza Ali having a cup of tea with Aalam Bhai.

Dukaan mil gai hai guys 💪 pic.twitter.com/VSAjxVJM0b — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 16, 2026

The blogger said, “Yaha akele aana to mana nahi hai par shart ye hai ki yaaha pe do chai leni padegi. Ek apne liye aur ek is jagah ki ehsaas lene k liye.” The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users commenting “Wash my Butt”, a phrase several people believed was indirectly referenced through the name Washma Butt.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “I thought Aditya Dhar was trolling Pakistanis with the name ‘Washma’ Butt. I never knew it was real.” Aalam Bhai aka Gaurav Gera also reacted to the video, dropping two red heart emojis in the comments.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres in March 19, 2026 and emerged as one of the most talked-about action thrillers of the year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles. As per reports, the film will release on Jio Hotstar on June 4, 2026.