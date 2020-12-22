‘I think we've got a lot more to come,’ says Liam Payne about One Direction

"It was nice to catch-up for the 10-year anniversary, I'm hoping we've got a lot more to come from us -- I sound like I'm talking about a football club, 'I played really well in defence' -- I think we've got a lot more to come and it's tough out there singing these songs on your own. Some of them area really difficult, there was a reason there was four or five people out there to overtake sometimes. I definitely miss them, and I hope we catch up," he added.

The singer, 27, also admitted his stage fright has worsened as he has gotten older, reports contactmusic.com. "The biggest challenge I've ever had to overcome, I mean stage-fright's a massive one. I think all of us (One Direction) have suffered with that at some point and to be honest with you it seemed to have gotten harder for me as I got older, I don't know if I became more aware of what I was doing or, it's difficult, and it's not one that you ever really get over, you just kind of get on with it. It's just part of the game," he said.