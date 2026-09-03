'I Talked About What You Did To Me': Himanshi Khurana Takes Another Dig At Ex Asim Riaz With Cryptic 'Damaging My Peace' Post?

Himanshi Khurana Takes Another Dig At Ex Asim Riaz With Cryptic 'Damaging My Peace' Post? |

Himanshi Khurana recently shared a cryptic post on social media amid the ongoing controversy involving her ex-boyfriend, Asim Riaz. The actress quoted singer Miley Cyrus, writing, "I didn't talk badly about you. I talked about what you did to me." Although Himanshi did not mention any names, netizens speculated that the post was another apparent dig at Asim.

Himanshi uploaded a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "I felt Miley Cyrus when she said: I didn't talk badly about you. I talked about what you did to me. If that makes you look bad, that's between you and your behavior."

Her note further quoted Cyrus as saying, "Because telling the truth about my experience isn't bitterness. It's clarity." It also read that she was not responsible for protecting someone's image "when they had no problem damaging my peace." The quote concluded, "Sometimes the truth only sounds harsh because someone benefited from the silence."

Not just this, Himanshi also reacted to Bigg Boss fame Vishal Aditya Singh's latest post seemingly aimed at Asim. Commenting on Vishal's post, she wrote, "Apko bhi kya pdi thi podcast me jake bolne ki, zaroorat nahi thi podcast me bolne ki." Vishal responded to her comment, "@iamhimanshikhurana bura tumhe lagna chahiye tha after that podcast...lekin bua ji rooth gai humari."

Vishal had shared the post on Instagram after his podcast, writing, "Ex Bigg Boss contestant bas yahi hai aapki pehchan aur yahi reh-jaayenge aap. Toh Asim bhai please keep calm aur bolo 'jai shree ram.'"

The controversy began after Himanshi Khurana discussed her relationship with Asim Riaz and their religious differences on Paras Chhabra's podcast. She said, "They wanted me to understand it and accept it, but it was not acceptable to me," adding, "I felt like I was betraying my God." Asim later denied asking her to change her religion, writing, "I never asked anyone to change their religion. Not once," and urged her not to use religion as a weapon.