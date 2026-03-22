'I Stay In Small Cottage, Please Understand...': Gaurav Gera Shares 28-Year-Old Handwritten Letter To Parents From His Struggling Days In Mumbai

28-Year-Old Letter Shows Gaurav Gera’s Early Mumbai Struggles | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Gaurav Gera, best known for playing Nandu in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has grabbed attention for his role in Dhurandhar (2025), where he plays a Lyari juice shop owner who sells doodh soda in a musical style. However, in the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), his character takes on a more powerful and emotional arc.

28-Year-Old Letter Shows Gaurav Gera's Early Mumbai Struggles

Amid the success of Dhurandhar, Gaurav shared a 28-year-old handwritten letter dated December 3, 1998, from the time he had just moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career, when he was only 23.

On Sunday, March 22, Gaurav shared the letter on his Instagram handle, in which he updated his parents about his struggles, writing that 'nothing has materialised for me on the money front.' He also mentioned that he was living in a small cottage and still had a lot to learn, which he said might be heavy on their pockets.

Check it out:

“Mumma & Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn. it does take time to know the right people, so please understand. It may be heavy on your pocket, but trust me, not for long. I miss you both a lot. It’ll be ok," read the letter.

'It's Been Lovely Journey With Ups And Downs'

Sharing the letter, Gaurav penned an emotional caption, This letter to my parents – 3rd Dec 1998 … less than a month since I moved to Mumbai. This was 28 years ago, so no emails, just letters. Of course, after that came lots of TV, some films, ad films, musical plays, radio, TikTok, reels … it’s been a lovely journey with ups and downs. God has been kind … but this Dhurandhar … dunno what the future holds … but I want to thank my 23-year-old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support #DhurandharTheRevenge."

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, stars the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.