'I See A Time Before Dhurandhar & A Time After...': Saif Ali Khan Reveals If His Priority For Choosing Scripts Has Changed

Saif Ali Khan / Ranveer Singh | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has surely left a strong mark on people in the industry as well. Recently, during an interview, Saif was talking about his script choices, and he mentioned how Aditya Dhar's directorial has changed things.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, when Saif was asked whether his priority right now is choosing diverse scripts, the actor said, "No, I don't know. I think there's a certain luxury, a freedom that I have right now where I feel I can get into it completely. I have noticed also, the writing is obviously on the wall. People are more excited or interested to see something that is passionately made and is something different."

"I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. So, it is up to us if we catch up or wake up or not. It seems like an obvious idea to make amazing music rather than creating a new album for each film, and to draw on all kinds of things from all around the world, not being too frightened of English also," he added.

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Saif Ali Khan Praises Dhurandhar's Music

Further talking about the music of Dhurandhar, Saif said, "I am just talking about the music. It was fantastic, some of the remixes. Instead of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you, if you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing as you would in a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all."

Well, we wonder if Saif was hinting that he would like to do a Dhurandhar-kind of movie.

Saif Ali Khan Upcoming Movies

Saif's next release will be Haiwaan, which is directed by Priyadarshan, and it also features Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Oppam. The movie is slated to release on September 11, 2026.

The actor also has a film titled Hum Hindustani lined up, which will premiere on Netflix.