‘I recommend Ayn Rand’: Priyanshu Chatterjee

Favourite reads

I like reading short stories, and biographies because it gives you an insight into life and strengthens and prepares you to face any obstacle in your life.

Personal favourites

My personal favourite authors would be Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and Premchand. Since I grew up in Delhi I have been reading a lot of Hindi literature. That said, Amrita Pritam is my all time favourite Indian writer.

Bookish memories

My earliest reading memories would be reading comics like Motu Patlu, Bahadur etc. and books like Hardy Boys by Franklin Dixon, Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keene and Enid Blyton books like Famous Five, etc. These were my favourites as a child.

Favourite author

My favourite author would be Ayn Rand whose books like Fountainhead are an absolute must-read for everyone, I truly believe.

A time to read

My ideal time to read would be during the day since I am tired at night and can’t devote time to reading then.

Reading quota

I read two to three books at a time.

Recommendations

Any book by Ayn Rand.

Preferred version

When it comes to ebooks and physical books, I prefer a hard copy. Though I have tried Kindle and ebooks, the truth is I tell everyone to give me hard copy books.

Currently reading

That would be Paulo Coelho’s new book, Secret Day Planner.

Special pages

Talking about books I am attached to, it would have to be books by Amrita Pritam.

From book to film

A book adaptation I loved would be the film version of The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand. I also appreciate Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s adaptation of Amrita Pritam’s Pinjar.

Liar, liar

A classic I claimed to have read but actually hadn't? Well, I have never done such a thing in my life.

Must-read list

The list of authors would be Ayn Rand, Paulo Coelho, and Amrita Pritam.