'I Never Said We Separated': Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Breaks Silence On Engagement Being Called Off Rumours After Viral 'Cheated' Post

Social media influencer and cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, Akriti Agarwal, has clarified that she never announced the end of their engagement. Addressing the rumours, she said she and Prithvi are still happily together and claimed her previous post was widely misunderstood. Akriti added that she never intended to issue a clarification but felt compelled to do so after her partner's dignity was questioned.

She wrote, "Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my fiancé name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him."

Akriti further clarified that she and Prithvi are "happy together" and remain engaged, adding that their relationship is doing absolutely fine. She said the incident made her realise "how easy it is for a public figure's image and reputation to be affected by assumptions." Explaining why she finally addressed the rumours, Akriti wrote, "I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner's dignity became the subject of so many posts."

In another Instagram Story, Akriti made it clear that while Prithvi is an important part of her life, he is not the only person in it. She said she also has friends, family, and loved ones who matter to her, expressing disappointment over people drawing conclusions and damaging someone's reputation.

Akriti wrote in another Story, "That story was meant only for my close friends, but one small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation." She added that she does not wish to reveal what the original post was about and believes that "God will deliver justice in his own time."

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The speculation began after Akriti Agarwal shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, "I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead…" She further wrote, without naming anyone, "Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him."