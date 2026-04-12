'I Miss Him Terribly': Christopher Nolan Mourns Uncle John Nolan After Batman Begins Actor Dies At 87

Veteran British actor John Nolan, known for his appearances in Christopher Nolan’s films including Batman Begins, died at the age of 87. His death was first reported by the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald on Saturday.

Nolan was also the uncle of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and television producer Jonathan Nolan, both of whom collaborated with him on several projects during his long career.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Christopher Nolan paid an emotional tribute to his uncle. He said, “My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement. I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together.”

John Nolan worked with Christopher Nolan on the 2005 film Batman Begins, where he played Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks. He later reprised the role in The Dark Knight Rises, which was directed by Christopher Nolan and co-written by Jonathan Nolan.

However, their collaboration began much earlier. The actor appeared in Christopher Nolan’s directorial debut, Following. Years later, he reunited with his nephew again for the 2017 war drama Dunkirk, marking their final film collaboration.

John Nolan also worked with Jonathan Nolan on the CBS science-fiction drama Person of Interest, which the younger Nolan created and executive produced.

Born in Kent, England, in 1938, Nolan began his career on stage and performed with renowned theatre groups including the Royal Shakespeare Company. He also appeared in productions with the Richmond Theatre and the Royal Court Company during his early years in theatre.

On television, he played the title role in the 1970 miniseries Daniel Deronda and later appeared in the second season of the sci-fi series Doomwatch. In 1973, he starred as Nick Faunt in all seven episodes of Shabby Tiger.

His other screen credits included films such as Terror and The World Is Full of Married Men. Over the years, Nolan also appeared in several television shows including Return of the Saint, Crown Court, Enemy at the Door, Silent Witness and Dune: Prophecy, which turned out to be the final screen performance of his career.

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During the early days of his theatre career, Nolan met actor Kim Hartman while working on a production of Romeo and Juliet. The couple married in 1975 and had two children, Tom and Miranda.

Following the news of his passing, fans took to social media to express their condolences and remember the veteran actor’s work.

John Nolan is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren.