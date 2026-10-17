'I Miss Her': Raj Babbar Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Wife Smita Patil On Her 71st Birth Anniversary, Says Her Legacy Lives On |

Mumbai: Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar remembered his late actress-wife Smita Patil on her 71st birth anniversary on Saturday, paying a tribute to her extraordinary talent, warmth and enduring legacy.

Calling her an artist with rare sensitivity, Raj took to Instagram, shared a picture of the late actress, and said Smita breathed life into the soul of every character she portrayed.

He wrote in the caption: “Smita had a rare sensitivity. Though her journey was tragically brief, her artistry left an indelible imprint. She didn’t merely portray characters - she breathed life into their very souls. I miss her. Her warmth, her extraordinary talent, and everything that made her so special.”

“Remembering Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. Her legacy continues to inspire, move, and resonate across generations. Artists leave this world when they are called - but Smita left behind a part of herself in every heart she touched,” concluded Raj.

Raj and Smita Patil first met on the sets of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. Their son, actor Prateik was born on 28 November 1986. The late star died from childbirth complications on 13 December 1986 at the age of 31. After her death, Prateik was raised by her parents in Mumbai

Her last work included Galiyon Ka Badshah.

Directed by Sher Jung Singh, the film stars Raaj Kumar, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Poonam Dhillon, Smita Patil, Aruna Irani, Ranjeet, Danny Denzongpa, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar. The film was shot and completed several years before its delayed release and also marked the final film of Smita Patil, who died in 1986.

Talking about Raj, he was last seen as an actor in the 2024 film Ek Kori Prem Katha directed by Chinmay Purohit and written by Saba Mumtaz. It stars Akshay Oberoi, Khanak Budhiraja, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Darshan Jariwala.

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