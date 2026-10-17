FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Prateik Smita Patil Reveals How He Will Celebrate His Late Mother Smita Patil's 71st Birth Anniversary | File Pic

Indian film industry’s legendary actress Smita Patil would have turned 71 today. She was a stellar actor and human being. She proved her mettle and acting prowess in films like Mirch Masala (1987), Giddh (1984), Ardh Satya (1983), Mandi (1983), Shakti (1982), Bazaar (1982), Arth (1982), Chakra (1981), Bhumika (1977), among others. Her son Prateik Smita Patil spoke to The Free Press Journal exclusively about his plans for the special day today. When asked how he would honour his beloved mother on her 71st birth anniversary, he shared, “Just a simple cake cutting with my wife (Priya Banerjee Patil) and our son Chico. Nothing extraordinary, that’s exactly how she would’ve liked it.”

In March 2025 to honour his late mother and embrace her legacy, Prateik changed his name from Prateik Patil Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil.

Prateik believes in keeping things simple and wants to “remember her with genuine love and affection rather than putting on a show of any sorts.”

We at The Free Press Journal also fondly reminisce the iconic legend.