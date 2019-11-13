'I managed to pull through': Rani Mukerji recalls shooting for Mehndi in freezing cold Jaipur

Rani Mukerji has shown us that she is a really committed actor as her body of work is amongst the best of the best actors of the country. Like all Bollywood actresses, she too rocked the saree in several song sequences that presented her in a glamourous avatar. However, in the 21st anniversary of one of her earliest films, Mehndi, she revealed that she froze to her wits end while shooting in close to zero-degree temperature.
Rani reveals, “What I remember about Mehndi is shooting in Jaipur. I was shooting in and around the city and I think this was the first time ever I had visited Jaipur as a teenager. I was obviously bowled over with the beauty of Rajasthan the moment I saw the city. Jaipur is one just of the most exotic cities and I was loving every bit about this shoot sequence.”
However, an actor’s life is not all that rosy. She adds, “I remember really freezing in the cold there. I was wearing a pink sari in one of the song sequences and I remember it was freezing at that point of time when we shot there. It was tough for me but I managed to pull through.”
Rani cherishes the shooting schedule at Rajasthan. She says, “I also visited Ajmer Sharif for the first time, so it was a very memorable shoot for Mehndi. It felt amazing being there. Mehndi had this huge ensemble cast, so it was one of my first experiences with so many actors together shooting for a film. It was a learning experience for me.”
Mehndi was directed by Hamid Ali Khan and Rani was appreciated for playing the role of a young bride who has to battle the culture of dowry.
