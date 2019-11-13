'I managed to pull through': Rani Mukerji recalls shooting for Mehndi in freezing cold Jaipur

Rani Mukerji has shown us that she is a really committed actor as her body of work is amongst the best of the best actors of the country. Like all Bollywood actresses, she too rocked the saree in several song sequences that presented her in a glamourous avatar. However, in the 21st anniversary of one of her earliest films, Mehndi, she revealed that she froze to her wits end while shooting in close to zero-degree temperature.

Rani reveals, “What I remember about Mehndi is shooting in Jaipur. I was shooting in and around the city and I think this was the first time ever I had visited Jaipur as a teenager. I was obviously bowled over with the beauty of Rajasthan the moment I saw the city. Jaipur is one just of the most exotic cities and I was loving every bit about this shoot sequence.”