'I Love You': Ranveer Singh Drops UNSEEN, Unfiltered Photos Of Deepika Padukone On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone happily married since 2018 are celebrating six years of marital bliss.

On Wednesday, the duo wished each other a happy wedding anniversary in special ways. Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared a series of candid and unseen images and videos of his wife Deepika.

In a few snaps, Deepika can be seen gorging some ice creams and mouth-watering desserts. In another snap, we can see the new mommy in town embracing her baby bump. Ranveer also penned a love-filled caption while sharing the pictures.

He wrote, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you." Ranveer's wish for Deepika on their sixth wedding anniversary is wholesome. It was enough to leave netizens in awe.

Reacting to the post, actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Awwwww Happy Anniversary guys.""May God continue to keep you happy and bless you both with love and peace," a fan commented.

On the other hand, marking the special occasion, Deepika shared a super cute post on Instagram Story, apparently talking about her habit of crawling to Ranveer's side of the bed for better sleep. Have a look! Ranveer and Deepika recently embarked on the journey of parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl, Dua.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude." The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.