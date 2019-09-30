I learn so much from them and I love this stage: Angelina Jolie on parenting

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie feels her "world expands" when her children's world expands.

Jolie is loving her new phase of her parenthood as her son Maddox has started going to college.

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I just sent one off... I'm so proud of him. I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."

Jolie, who also share children Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with former husband Brad Pitt, says she expects to have a "different" experience with each of her children when they are ready to head to college or fly the nest.

"It's going to be different for different kids. Maddox was so ready," she added.

Maddox, 18, is studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, and Jolie admitted she was devastated when she had to say goodbye to him last month.

In September 2016, Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt, after having been married to the actor since 2014. Before that, the duo was romantically involved since 2006.