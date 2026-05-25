'I Laughed Awkwardly...': Musician Anoushka Shankar Shares Shocking Encounter After Being Lifted By Fan, Reflects On Past Trauma

Anoushka Shankar opens up about unsettling fan encounter | Photo Via Instagram

Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer, and producer Anoushka Shankar recently shared a deeply personal reflection on social media after an encounter with a fan left her confronting unresolved trauma and the complexities of personal boundaries. She revealed that a fan lifted her up without consent, after asking if he could, but not waiting for a response, leaving her suddenly suspended in the air before she could react.

Anoushka Shankar Opens Up About Unsettling Fan Encounter

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anoushka wrote, "I suspended in the air, clasped in a bear hug by a stranger, feet dangling. I had been meeting a few fans after a show and it all happened so fast. I laughed awkwardly and asked to be let down, I signed his poster, I smiled and waved."

Furthermore, Anoushka stated that when sharing the story, she was quick to say she felt confident he had no ill intent and was simply being overexcited and thoughtless (she still believes this is likely true). She was surprised that people's reactions seemed more shocked and upset than her own.

'Once Again, My History Of Abuse Meant...'

"Days later, the reality has sunk in. Once again, my history of abuse meant I didn't know how to respond appropriately to someone crossing my boundaries in real time. I centred his hypothetical intent over my lived experience of discomfort," she wrote.

The Grammy-nominated artist also reflected on the ongoing and non-linear nature of trauma recovery. "When this happens, feelings of shame, dismay and frustration can arise. How can I still be grappling with these never-ending nuances? I have come so far in this process of healing yet a single moment can show me further wounds still enclosed within," she wrote, describing the experience as "Another layer of childhood's memories resurfacing and shedding."

Widely regarded as one of the foremost contemporary sitar players, Shankar has also collaborated with artists including Shilpa Rao, Kavita Seth and Shankar Mahadevan across various musical projects.