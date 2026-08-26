'I Knew My Wedding Would Be Emotional': Arjun Kapoor Breaks Down Into Tears As He Remembers Late Mother Mona; Sister Anshula Kapoor Shares VIDEO- Watch

Anshula Kapoor Shares VIDEO Of Brother Arjun Kapoor Breaking Down At Her Wedding As He Remembers Late Mother Mona- Watch |

It has been more than a month since Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with the love of her life, Rohan Thakkar. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Anshula shared an emotional video from her wedding featuring her brother Arjun Kapoor. During his speech on the special day, Arjun broke down while remembering their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, and imagining how she would have celebrated her daughter’s wedding had she been there.

Taking the mic, Arjun said, “I want to take this moment to speak about our mom.” As Anshula looked at him from a distance, he added, “She would have loved every single moment over these last few days.”

Getting emotional, Arjun continued, “She would have loved every ritual. She would have loved every tiny detail and done exactly the way Rohan's family wanted. Sab kuch waise hi hota. She would have danced. She would have celebrated and somehow she would have found a way to personally take care of each and every one of you who is here today.”

Arjun then said he knew their mother was present with them on the wedding day, pointing to the rain outside as a sign of her happiness. He said, “I know she is here with us tonight because itni jo baarish ho rahi hai na bahar, woh unke khushi ke aanshu hain.” Calling the rain their mother’s blessings, Arjun broke down in tears. Anshula immediately walked up to the stage and embraced her brother.

Arjun also recalled the time he missed Anshula the most. He revealed that it was after she moved out, as he had not realised until then just how important his sister was in his life.

Sharing the emotional video on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “I’ve watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself.” She added, “The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears… all of it.”

Anshula admitted that she was not prepared to see her wedding through her brother’s eyes. She wrote, “And I don’t think I fully understood what that day must have felt like for him until I watched this video.”

Reflecting on how much their lives have changed, Anshula added that while a lot has changed and will continue to do so, Arjun will always remain by her side. She concluded her heartfelt note, “Bhai, no matter where life takes us, I’ll always be your little sister. And you’ll always be home to me.”