'I Hope People Enjoy My Comeback': Naagin Fame Anita Hassanandani Joins Tum Se Tum Tak; Here's What Role She's Set To Play

Anita Hassanandani Joins Tum Se Tum Tak |

Sharad Kelkar led show Tum Se Tum Tak is gradually gaining popularity and witnessing a steady rise in TRPs. Amid the growing buzz around the show, reports of Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani joining the cast have now grabbed attention. Over the past few weeks, several names were being speculated to enter the show, including rumours about Keerti Kelkar playing the role of Aryavardhan’s first wife.

However, the speculation has finally been put to rest, with Anita Hassanandani now confirmed to join the show. According to Gossips TV, Anita will essay the role of Rajnandini, Aryavardhan’s first wife, and their past relationship is expected to become a major turning point in the storyline.

As per the reports Anita is excited for her comeback. She said to IWM Buzz, "I hope people enjoy my comeback in this positive role." Anita is best known for her roles in popular TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kkavyanjali, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained immense popularity for portraying glamorous negative and grey-shaded characters on television, becoming one of the most recognised faces for antagonist roles in Indian daily soaps.

Currently, Tum Se Tum Tak revolves around the emotional journey of Aryavardhan and Anu, whose unconventional age-gap love story continues to face several personal and family hurdles. The ongoing track is largely focused on Aryavardhan’s past and the emotional baggage connected to his first wife, Rajnandini. Anita Hassanandani’s entry is expected to introduce major twists in the narrative and intensify the drama between the lead characters. Interestingly, the show has also been performing strongly on the TRP charts and reportedly secured the fourth spot in the Week 18 ratings, emerging as one of Zee TV’s top-performing fiction shows.

Tum Se Tum Tak airs every day at 8:30 PM on Zee TV. The show also streams simultaneously on Zee5 for online viewers.