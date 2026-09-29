'I Held His Collar And He Slipped...': Siwet Tomar Denies Hitting Shehzad Poonawalla On Rise And Fall 2, Says His Supporters Are Abusing His Mom

Siwet Tomar Denies Hitting Shehzad Poonawalla On Rise And Fall Season 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Reality star Siwet Tomar was evicted from Rise & Fall season 2 following an physical altercation with co-contestant Shehzad Poonawalla over discussions surrounding religion and caste. Following his exit, Siwet shared a video on social media and addressed the incident and denied that he intended to hit Shehzad, saying he only held his collar during the confrontation.

Siwet Tomar Denies Hitting Shehzad Poonawalla

Speaking about the incident, Siwet claimed that he had been subjected to repeated comments about religion and caste for several days. He alleged that the discussions continued for 15-20 minutes before he lost his temper.

Recalling the altercation, Siwet said, "Jab main chalke ja raha hoon uske taraf, woh ghoom gaya. Agar agla cut dekhoge toh uske face par hoon main, collar pakda hai. Agar maarna hota toh, mere paas 5-6 seconds the jab koi nahi tha, maarna hota toh maar deta wahi pe. Sirf collar pakad raha tha aur samjha raha tha, yeh jo dharm ke naam pe chalte ho naa baar baar."

Check out the video:

Shehzad Poonawalla Proved Siwet Tomar

Siwet further claimed that Shehzad continued to provoke him by discussing his religion and caste. He alleged that the contestants had been told not to discuss religion on the show, but said the conversation continued despite that instruction.

"I won't say violence was right; I lost my temper. But if someone would say such things to you for 25-30 mins, then what will you do?" he said.

Shehzad Poonawalla's Supporters Abusing Siwet Tomar's Mother

Addressing the aftermath, Siwet said he regretted being forced to leave the reality show, particularly because he had wanted to win. He also claimed that some of Shehzad's supporters had been abusing his mother.

Siwet also criticised the show's handling of discussions around religion and politics. He claimed that Rise & Fall 2 had rules against political and religious discussions and questioned why Shehzad was not also evicted if such conversations were prohibited.

His comments come after his controversial exit from the show and amid differing accounts surrounding the altercation.