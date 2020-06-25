I have no idea about this: R Madhavan refutes claims of sequel to 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

He further went on to joke that both he and her co-actor Dia Mirza are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wishes that the script of the film be "age-appropriate" for them in case of a sequel.

"Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna to hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai," his tweet further read.

He complimented the tweet with a picture of him and Dia posing in front of a poster of the Gautham Menon directorial. Many tweets, articles, and reports about a sequel to the film have been doing rounds on the internet for a very long time.

In RHTDM, the innocent love story played by Madhavan and Dia continues to hold a special place in the hearts of their fans even after all these years.