R Madhavan has the best reply to Maharashtra Police's '3 Idiots' tweet about triple riding

Aamir Khan's 3 idiots that featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood. The cult hit is based on the story of three friends and their college life. The movie that released in 2009 has a special place in audiences hearts and Maharashtra police came up with the most innovative poster to warn commuters about triple riding.

Maharashtra Police's Twitter handle shared a poster, on Wednesday. In the poster, we see Aamir, Sharman and Madahavn riding a scooter without a helmet. The photo is from a scene in Rajkumar Hirani's '3idiots'. The poster read, "Triple seat. Jaane Nahi Dege Tujhe". A pun on the hit song from the movie, Jane Nahi Denge Tujhe. The tweet was posted with a hilarious caption that read, "Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye, Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek @ActorMadhavan.”