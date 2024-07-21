'I Have Been Struggling For 22 Years To...': Neha Dhupia Reveals Getting 2 Offers From South But Not Bollywood

Neha Dhupia | Instagram

Actress Neha Dhupia played a supporting role in the recently released her film BadNewz. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari. Neha talked about how the industry is working these days, since there is no clarity on what works and what does not, how does she get the work she wants to do in such times.

"I have been struggling for 22 years to associate myself with interesting pieces of cinema. Sometimes they do well at the box office, sometimes they find a smaller audience. I have done Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Mithya, A Thursday, and more so it is great that people come to me and say. 'this is great, we liked you in this'. So It is very important to put your work out," she stated speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

She also opened up about the last time she got a film offer, and said, "I got two offers back to back from down South and they asked me for three months, but when was the last time I got a Hindi film offer I don't remember."

"The industry is going through a hard time, so if you are knocking doors and asking for work there is nothing harm in that. Also, the hard part is the people who are providing work are struggling with the math," she concluded.

Read Also Neha Dhupia Stuns In Ethnic Wear As She Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Punjab, PHOTOS

Neha recently shared a fun BTS video with her Bad Newz co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The film was released in theatres on July 19.

Talking about BadNewz, the film's plot revolves around Vicky (Akhil) and Ammy (Gurbir), two heroes who have sexual relations with Triptii's character Saloni. Later, she realizes that she is pregnant but has no idea who the father is. After taking the paternity test, she discovers that both are the dads.