'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's SHOCKING Death Comment At Canada Concert Sparks Concern – VIDEO

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘no fear of death’ comment sparks concern | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Calgary, Canada, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, as part of his Aura World Tour 2026 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Days after the concert, a video from the event has gone viral showing him making a startling comment about death, where he reportedly said he has 'already left the world,' sparking concern among fans.

Diljit Dosanjh's Comment On Death Sparks Concern

In a video shared on Instagram by user @sunnynota, Dosanjh was seen speaking mid-concert to a stadium packed with fans, addressing the audience during his performance.

'I Was Trying To Get Out Of This Body'

Speaking in Punjabi, Diljit said, "I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. This is not just a matter of Punjab; it is and will always be. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.

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'I Have No Fear Of Death'

He added, "I have no fear of death, and I don't have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?”

Fans Express Concern

Soon after the video surfaced on Reddit, Diljit’s fans expressed concern. One user wrote, "I had nooo idea that he was getting hate nonstop? I thought he was super liked. Why?"

Another wrote, "Unfortunate how people troll this. Avicii, Chetser Bennington, Amy Winehouse, SSR - so many were lost when they were at the peak of their career. As someone who has battled severe depression while doing exceptionally well in my career, I can attest how hard it feels to get out of bed. I really hope Indians start taking mental health seriously instead of trolling and making it worse."

Work Front

Diljit, who was last seen in Border 2, will be seen in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga.