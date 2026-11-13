'I Had Started Hating Myself': Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Locked Himself In Room For 3-4 Days After Bigg Boss 17 Win

Comedian Munawar Faruqui opened up about a difficult phase in his life after winning Bigg Boss 17. He recently revealed that he once locked himself inside a living room for three to four days and cried while offering namaz. Despite achieving fame, financial stability and several work opportunities after his reality show victory, Munawar said he was struggling to find happiness and was unhappy with the life he was leading.

During a conversation with Sania Mirza on her podcast, the comedian spoke about how sudden fame and constant attention began affecting his mental and personal well-being. He recalled that the period between February and April 2024 was particularly challenging, as his personal life continued to attract public attention.

Munawar Faruqui Recalls Locking Himself Away For Days After Bigg Boss 17 Win

Munawar explained that while winning Bigg Boss 17 brought him professional success, the attention that came with it was not healthy for him or his child. He said he began questioning his choices within two to two-and-a-half months of the victory.

Recalling those days, he said, "I realised that just because I had won Bigg Boss, a lot of work was coming in; financially, I was sorted. But the attention I was getting was not good for me. I realised this within 2-2.5 months; I realised that it wasn't good for me or my child. I had a huge responsibility; I had sisters and family. I would say my namaz, and cry while doing so, asking to be settled. I locked myself in a living room for 3-4 days; the world was waiting for me outside, everything was so good. But I realised that the moment I stepped outside, I had started hating myself. I didn't like that life, that was a sign I wanted to get married."

Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Son Mikael And Personal Struggles

The comedian also spoke about the family responsibilities he was dealing with before entering Bigg Boss 17. He recalled learning that his former wife was getting married and would not be taking their son, Mikael, with her. This meant he could finally bring his son home.

Although Munawar was happy about having Mikael with him, he also felt that the child needed his mother at that stage. He therefore decided to leave him with his sister for six months while he participated in the reality show.

However, things became more complicated after his Bigg Boss victory, as he struggled to balance his professional success and personal responsibilities.

Munawar Faruqui Recalls Proposing To Second Wife Mehjabeen

During the conversation, Munawar also shared how he met his second wife, Mehjabeen Coatwala, and how their relationship progressed. The two were introduced through a common friend, as Mehjabeen was the friend's cousin. They had first met around a year and a half before getting married.

They later reconnected during Eid after Ramzan, when Mehjabeen sent him a gift. After speaking for three to four days, Munawar learnt that she was separated and had a daughter.

Munawar said, "When I met her, I proposed to her immediately, and she was shocked. She took some time and said she wanted to know a lot of things and needed to speak to her parents. She enquired about me for a week, and I kept convincing her; then, within a month, we got married. When I got married the second time, my wife had a daughter. The day she came home, I welcomed a daughter. I am very connected to her; she is a very sweet girl."

Munawar Faruqui's Marriage And Family

Munawar was reportedly married to Jasmine, with whom he shares his son Mikael. His separation and personal relationships became major talking points during Bigg Boss 17, especially after Ayesha Khan and his former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi made allegations of infidelity against him.

The comedian married Mehjabeen in May 2024. The couple welcomed their daughter, Barirah, in May 2026.