'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up On Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE

Is Ashnoor Kaur rethinking her friendship with Gaurav Khanna after exiting the Bigg Boss 19 house? The recently eliminated contestant opened up about how things unfolded post her eviction. She also addressed Gaurav's statement claiming that she was allegedly living under his shadow.

When asked in a candid chat with Free Press Journal whether she was left hurt with how things unfolded after her exit, Ashnoor replied, "100%! You know what hurts more is that, you call me your friend, we were a part of the same group. Everyone has their individuality, no one's there to be in anybody's shadow, no one is there to just listen to you without using their brains (sic)."

She further claimed that Gaurav pointed out 'tune mara hai (You hit Tanya)' only in response of her and Pranit pointing him out for 'playing safe.' Ashnoor further said. "Thik hai unka game hai, that's his call. I just felt hurt (sic)."

As Ashnoor was eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek Bajaj wrote a heartfelt note for his friend. Uploading a slew of pictures on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon.You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal ! (sic)" He then ended the post on a very sweet note, saying, "Jab jab Chand Taaro ka Zikra hoga Humara bhi Zikra hoga (sic)."

