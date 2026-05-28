'I Feel Guilty About Being Happy': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Seeks Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Advice On Dealing With Trolling

A video of actress Akanksha Chamola speaking about online judgement and trolling during a satsang with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar went viral on social media. The actress opened up about how people often criticise her for being cheerful, energetic and expressive.

While her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, winner of Bigg Boss 19, is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Akanksha attended Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s satsang, where she shared her thoughts on constantly being judged for her personality.

In the now-viral clip, Akanksha introduced herself and spoke about the pressure of public perception in the entertainment industry.

Meet Akansha Khanna wife of Gaurav Khanna 👏



- Akansha Khanna told Sadhguru that people in the industry often judge her for being too happy, bubbly, and always enjoying life.🤯 pic.twitter.com/a8HLoh9UZq — Sumit (@beingsumit01) May 28, 2026

“Jai Shri Ram Guruji. My name is Akanksha Chamola. I am from Mumbai. I am also an actress. In my industry, whatever we do, people start judging us publicly. I feel guilty because I am very happy and very bubbly. In your programs, you always say that one should keep smiling, stay joyful and keep laughing,” she said.

The actress further revealed that people often get “offended” by her happy nature and carefree attitude.

“But when I do all this, people now get offended by it. People wonder why I am so happy, why I keep dancing, why I always enjoy myself. So, I don’t understand whether being sad has now become a trend? Does this mean I should behave seriously and maturely everywhere so that people accept me?” Akanksha asked.

Responding to her question, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Whether they accept you or not, why should it matter to us?”

When Akanksha replied, “Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me anyway,” he jokingly responded, “It does matter a little, doesn’t it? Stay joyful in your own way. There’s that song, ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.’”

Akanksha smiled and replied, “Guruji, this is exactly what I wanted to hear from you.”

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar further advised her to maintain balance while expressing happiness publicly.

“See, many times people are unable to understand our happiness. So what should we do? We should show our happiness to them in a slightly controlled way. There’s no need to show all of it,” he explained.

Using a spiritual analogy, he added, “There is a story you must have heard. Ganga ji represents knowledge, while Yamuna ji represents love. When Ganga descended on Earth, people could not handle her force. So what did Lord Shiva do? He held her in his locks and released only a gentle stream. In the same way, show people only as much as they can understand. Keep the rest within yourself.”

Akanksha has appeared in popular shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.