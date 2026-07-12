'I Feel Complete With You': Akansha Ranjan Gets Emotional While Reciting Wedding Vows; Sharan Sharma Seals It With Kiss- VIDEO

Akansha Ranjan's Emotional Wedding Vows To Sharan Sharma Go Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma's wedding celebrations continue to win hearts online, with a new video from their ceremony capturing one of the couple's most emotional moments. A clip of Akansha reciting her heartfelt wedding vows has gone viral on social media, leaving fans touched by her words and the couple's evident love for each other. After dating for four years, the couple tied the knot on July 11 in an intimate ceremony held at their apartment building in Mumbai, surrounded by family members and close friends.

Akansha Ranjan's Emotional Wedding Vows To Sharan Sharma Go Viral

In the video, Akansha is seen getting emotional as she reads out her wedding vows to Sharan. Fighting back tears, she says, "I promise to always hear you out and to be on your team. I promise to control my attitude only when necessary and laugh with you forever because I know you don't want much more. I was whole before I met you, but with you I feel complete," she said, her voice trembling.

Check it out:

As Akansha finished her vows, an emotional Sharan walks up to her, embraces her warmly, and seals the heartfelt moment with a kiss, drawing loud cheers and applause from their family members and close friends in attendance.

Akansha Ranjan Shares Wedding Photos

Akansha and Sharan skipped traditional wedding rituals and opted for a registered marriage at her home in Mumbai. Following their intimate ceremony, the newlyweds shared a series of pictures from the celebration on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Along with the post, Akansha captioned it with a line from Tu Hain Toh, a song from Sharan Sharma's directorial Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. She wrote, "Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta" (Home doesn't feel like home without you; I don't feel fear when you're there).

Akansha and Sharan are set to host a star-studded wedding reception on July 12 at the JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai, where several prominent names from the Hindi film industry are expected to be in attendance.