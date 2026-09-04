'I Don't Think My Win Belongs To...': The Traitors Season 2 Winner Rida Tharana Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Victory, Admits She 'Struggled' As A Traitor

The Traitors Season 2 Winner Rida Tharana Addresses Trolls Questioning Her Victory |

The Traitors Season 2 winners Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana were announced on Thursday, September 3. Following their victory, several viewers took to social media to question whether Rida was a "deserving" winner of the season. Addressing the criticism, the social media influencer released a statement saying, "I don't think my win belongs only to the Traitor I became." Rida admitted that she "struggled" after becoming a Traitor, but urged viewers to look at her entire journey rather than judging her solely on her performance as a Traitor.

The Traitors Season 2 Winner Rida Tharana Addresses Trolls & Reflects On Her Journey

Rida began her post by writing, "One thing I hope people remember while watching my journey is that my game wasn't just about how I played as a Traitor." She went on to explain that she entered the show as an Innocent, "played like one" and even managed to identify a Traitor during her journey.

Speaking about her stint as a Traitor, Rida admitted, "Was I the most fearless Traitor? Absolutely not. I was terrified. I struggled with lying. I cried. I questioned myself. There were moments where the game genuinely got the better of me emotionally." She added that viewers got to see both her strategic and emotional sides throughout the show.

Reflecting on the contrast between her two roles, Rida said that as an Innocent, she was "ambitious and strategic", while as a Traitor, she became "raw and emotional." She further wrote, "And somewhere between being an Innocent and becoming a Traitor, making good decisions and bad ones, trusting people, betraying people, breaking down and still continuing to play... I made it to the end."

Rida then urged viewers and trolls to look beyond whether she was the "greatest Traitor" and instead consider her overall journey on the show. Reiterating her point, she wrote, "I don't think my win belongs only to the Traitor I became." She concluded by saying that her victory belongs to the Innocent she was, the Traitor she became and the person she remained throughout the journey.