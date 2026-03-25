I Don't Consider Chahat Pandey As My Sister: Did Rajat Dalal Just CONFIRM His Relationship With Chahat Pandey? | FPJ Exclusive

Ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey have been at the centre of persistent dating rumours, largely fueled by their on-screen chemistry. While fans have continued to speculate about a possible romantic angle, both Rajat and Chahat have repeatedly denied being in a relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rajat Dalal finally addressed the rumours in detail, clarifying his stance on his bond with Chahat and responding to the ‘sister’ comment that has been widely discussed.

Rajat explained how the narrative inside the show kept shifting, and why his equation with Chahat was never the central focus during his journey. He also addressed the audience’s perception of their chemistry and firmly denied any romantic involvement. “Chahat got eliminated around the 10th or 12th day - I’m not exactly sure. I exited the show much later. By then, the narrative around Chahat and me had already died down, and the focus had shifted more towards the Rajat VS Prince angle. At the time when I was active in the show - my screen presence, my storyline - there were other major aspects, and Chahat was only a small part of that. The Prince angle had become much bigger. If the Chahat aspect had been the dominant narrative, then maybe I would have had more to say about it, but that wasn’t the case.

He further added, "As far as Chahat and I are concerned, there has never been anything romantic between us. She has said this multiple times, and so have I. People like our chemistry, and that’s a good thing. It’s just natural - neither she nor I are doing anything deliberately. It’s just how we are. But beyond that, we are just friends. Nothing more than that.”

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Rajat also revealed why he called Chahat his ‘sister’ in one of the videos after Bigg Boss. Distancing himself from the statement while explaining why such a narrative may have come up at the time, he further revealed that he has barely been in touch with Chahat after the show. “I never called her my sister. If Chahat has said that, then show me where and if she has, you should ask her about it. I don’t consider Chahat my sister, nor do I address her that way. But yes, at one point, there was a lot of unnecessary hate around things, and just to make sure nobody said anything inappropriate or crossed a line, that angle was put out by me to remove any unwanted involvement. Honestly, I haven’t even met Chahat properly after the show. I met her on 'The 50' for the first time since Bigg Boss. And even now, things feel exactly the same as they did back then - nothing has changed, even after a year. I genuinely hope she does well in her life, and I focus on doing well in mine. As far as I feel, we probably won’t meet again either. There’s no unnecessary communication, no plans to hang out, and I don’t randomly come to Mumbai either.”