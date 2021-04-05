I didn't want to play the quintessential pretty girl: 'Chakravyuh' actor Simran Kaur Mundi

Could you elaborate a bit about your character in Chakravyuh?

My character’s name is Naina. I play a psychiatrist and student councillor of sorts. She is basically doing her normal job and suddenly, Inspector Virkar comes into her life when something goes wrong with one of the students. That is where she needs Virkar and is stuck in this Chaķravyuh to find the killer who is the main culprit of this crazy cat ‘n’ mouse chase journey. She finds Virkar who is stone-hearted but his heart melts and he falls in love with her.

Do you enjoy thrillers?

I have always been fascinated by thrillers. I love watching suspense and mystery genres. I must have seen every thriller — be it on OTT or otherwise. And I always wanted to be part of a great thriller, so Chakravyuh was perfect more so I also have a good character in it. I think, I have done justice to my role.

How was it working with Prateik Babbar?

Prateik is a brilliant actor and a very sweet person. I had never interacted with him earlier, so I didn’t know what to expect. But the first day when we met on the sets, we instantly clicked. It felt like we were old friends. In his character of Virkar, he had to have feelings yet not show them. He was great and it was a wonderful experience working with him.

So, did you discuss about his late mother Smita Patil?

We did not speak about his mom, Smita. My in-law's family and his family have a lot of connections, so that is what we discussed.

How did you meet your husband Gurickk, son of legendary Punjabi singer actor Gurdas Maan?

I was working at Fame AdLabs and my job was to take care of the guests being the Guest Relations Executive there. I was responsible for all the celebrities who came to the Multiplex, and I had to make sure that they all had a good experience. I would book their tickets and make sure their refreshments like Pepsi and popcorn were sent in time. Gurickk was an important guest. At that point, I was preparing for my MBA and had just graduated in BioTechnology. He told me that he had been keeping an eye on me from the time I became Miss India to the time I did films — soon we met and started talking. After five years of relationship, we got married and we are now based in Mumbai.

What do you think of the OTT as a platform?

The OTT platform is great. During the pandemic, we were all entertained owing to the existence of the OTT. It gave us many options to watch varied shows. The OTT platform has also opened up avenues for actors. It’s a blessing.