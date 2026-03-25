'I Didn't Tell My Family': Dawood Ibrahim Of Dhurandhar 2, Danish Iqbal, Reveals Extreme Secrecy Behind His 'Bade Sahab' Role

Dawood Ibrahim Of Dhurandhar 2, Danish Iqbal, Reveals Extreme Secrecy Behind His 'Bade Sahab' Role |

Dhurandhar 2 is receiving nationwide praise for director Aditya Dhar’s meticulous detailing and the cast’s powerful performances. However, one scene that quickly grabbed attention after the film’s release is the hospital sequence featuring Dawood Ibrahim. The actor behind the role of the notorious “Bade Sahab” is Danish Iqbal.

Danish recently opened up about the strict NDAs he had to sign before taking up the role, not just legal agreements, but moral ones as well. He maintained such intense secrecy that even his own family had no idea about his character.

Admitting how closely he guarded the secret, Danish told NDTV, "I didn't tell my family. No one knew what I was playing, what I was doing." While his family knew he was shooting for the film, they had no clue about the role he was portraying.

Speaking about the temptation to share details of such a significant project, Danish said, "You feel like sharing, of course you do. But this is also part of the profession." He added that he kept the secret even from his wife, who understood the nature of the industry and had no issues with it.

The actor also revealed how challenging it was to deal with people’s curiosity. Whenever asked about his role, he would skillfully avoid giving any details.

Interestingly, Danish shared that although he knew he was playing Dawood, he was initially unaware that his character was “Bade Sahab.” As speculation grew among audiences about the identity of Bade Sahab, he too began to connect the dots and realized it might be him.

He further mentioned that there was widespread speculation about actors like Emraan Hashmi or Salman Khan playing Dawood. Hearing these rumors, Danish recalled in an interview with Zoom TV that he even called director Aditya Dhar to check if he had been replaced.

Danish is known for appearing in projects like Maharani, Siyaasat, and Ishq Subhan Allah, earning appreciation for his strong screen presence and versatile performances.