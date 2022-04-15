Aakanksha Singh, who made her film debut with the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), before turning her attention down South, is back in the Bollywood fold. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in Runway 34, featuring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. In a chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress gets candid about her experience of working with the two superstars, plans ahead, and more. Excerpts:

What was your approach towards your role since you had to act alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan?

When I got the film, even on the first day on the set, I never felt worked up. I was very excited to work with Ajay Devgn and Mr Bachchan. When I used to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), I would dream about working with him. I was positive about this and it happened. I always wanted to be where I am right now and I want to grow and do more meatier roles. Runway 34 makes me feel proud and brings with it a surge of emotions. I had tears in my eyes while watching the first song, Mitra Re, when it was released.

We heard you received a lot of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan for your performance?

It's an indescribable feeling. I won’t say that I have specific scenes or dialogues with him, since his character is slightly different, but being with him on the sets and seeing him perform at this age is a great learning experience. He is a school and an institution in himself and is an inspiration for me. Now, he knows me personally and I am grateful to him.

Considering Ajay is a shy person, how was your camaraderie with him on the sets?

I wasn’t intimidated. He was chilled and relaxed. He knows exactly what he wants. Since he was wearing two hats of a director and an actor at the same time, they were difficult jobs to pull off. He is a calm and composed person.

Weren’t you apprehensive about signing a two-heroine film like Runway 34?

I have a theatre background. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, I had a five-minute role, but then too I received appreciation for my performance from many. There are so many examples: Taapsee Pannu had a small role in Baby and look where she is now. I feel, for a good actor, screen time doesn’t matter but obviously, every actor is greedy. Actors should understand whether their role is important to the film or not irrespective of the length. It is my second project in Bollywood and I was not insecure about another actress in Runway 34.

After Runway 34, what kind of roles are you looking at?

I want to show my talent and I am looking forward to doing roles that are meatier and at the same time, commercial.

What are your thoughts on people attributing tags to actors as per their mediums?

An actor is an actor irrespective of the medium. You can’t put any actor in a bracket; there should be no demarcation. It’s just the difference in languages but we are doing the same work. I am working down South and I am playing my part like how I am in Bollywood. People should comment on the craft of an actor.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST