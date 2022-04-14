'All my films take so much time to come out,' says KGF: Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty made her acting debut in KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. She has returned on screen with KGF: Chapter 2, which has released today (April 14). The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How did you cope up to give so many years just to one franchise?

KGF: Chapter 2 is just not the turning point in my career but the beginning too. This was the first movie that I landed with. It was earlier, just KGF; we never planned for chapter 1 or 2. While shooting for the first film, we decided to make the second part. I knew that the film would definitely do something great for all of us, considering ‘Rocking Star’ Yash is headlining the film and Prashanth Neel is helming it, plus the story was so good. I wanted to wait for the release and then explore more film offers. The film is a magnum opus, so it took three years for us to complete the film.

Go on...

There were many peers and pressures from people around me since I was holding up with one project. It was a conscious decision also somewhere deep down in my heart. I want to do less movies, but I want to do those movies that I will like. Even if I do five movies in 10 years, I am okay. I don't want to do it just for the sake of doing it. I prefer quality over quantity any day.

You and Raveena Tandon have prominent roles in the film. Do you believe that female roles are becoming meatier?

I believe it all has to do with the director. He has the story and the vision. Nobody knows Reena Desai my character in the film more than Prashanth. You'll see many more characters in KGF: Chapter 2. My character was just introduced in the first part, but she is explored in the second part. The evolution is good since the content is becoming better. As actors, we have to choose our scripts wisely too.

What's your on the euphoria of male dominance in the South film industries?

There are many other movies being made where we see females having great roles. It's about the director's perspective. If a director wants to make Mahabharata from the perspective of Draupadi, it will be headlined by a female actor. Also, the South industries are driven by a fan base. They all come to see their favourite stars. Times are changing, Alia Bhatt did wonders with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi.

Tell us something about your upcoming Tamil debut, Cobra?

I am super excited for Cobra. I signed it in 2019. All my films take so much time to come out (laughs). But I am glad with the final results. It is a drama with action and thriller. My character is totally different to what I play in KGF: Chapter 2. You have seen her as an arrogant brat, but in Cobra, I play a very chirpy, joyful girl.

What kind of films are you looking at after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 and Cobra?

After Baahubali, director SS Rajamouli has paved the way for the amalgamation of the industries. The lines are blurring for everyone, audiences just want good content, and with the boom of digital space, they can watch anything. I am not limited to my industry. If I'll get a good script in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, I will do it.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:00 AM IST