'I Did A Mock Shoot For Seher': Himanshi Parashar Reveals If She's Replacing Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai

Himanshi Parashar Reveals If She's Replacing Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai |

There has been considerable speculation surrounding who will replace Rishita Kothari in Seher Hone Ko Hai. While several names have been linked to the role, the makers are yet to officially confirm the new female lead. Recently, reports suggested that actress Himanshi Parashar was being considered to star opposite Parth Samthaan in the show. Addressing the rumours, Himanshi has now revealed whether she is a part of the project.

Reacting to the buzz around her casting, Himanshi said, "I did a mock shoot for the role of Seher." However, she clarified that things did not progress further after the test shoot. Sharing her thoughts on the outcome, the actress added, "I guess they’re looking for something that I don’t fit in. It’s okay. Everything happens for a reason and for good" to IWMBuzz.

For those unfamiliar, Himanshi Parashar is a model-turned-actress who rose to fame after winning the title of Femina Miss India Uttar Pradesh 2018. She gained popularity with her role as Paavni in the Punjabi television show Maawan Thandiyan Chawan and later became a household name after playing Sahiba in Star Plus' hit show Teri Meri Doriyaann. More recently, she was seen in Udne Ki Aasha. Apart from television, Himanshi has also featured in Punjabi films, including Babbar, and several music videos.

Ever since Rishita Kothari's exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai, speculation has been rife about who will step into the role of Seher. Several actresses, including Himanshi Parashar, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi Singh and Mallika Singh, have reportedly been considered by the makers. While Himanshi emerged as one of the frontrunners and even underwent a mock shoot, the actress recently revealed that it did not work out. As of now, the makers have not officially announced Seher's replacement, keeping fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.

Seher Hone Ko Hai airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday.