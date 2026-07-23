'I Can't Sit With It Any Longer': 3 Idiots Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Students' Voices Are 'Impossible To Ignore' Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest

3 Idiots Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Students' Voices Are 'Impossible To Ignore' Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest |

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and several other celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also spoken out about the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. The 3 Idiots actress wrote, "I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer," adding that the unheard voices of the students are impossible to ignore. Kareena shared a lengthy note on Instagram, with many praising her for taking a stand, while others questioned why she took so long to react.

Speaking about the education system, Kareena wrote, "We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence...But education only work if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count."

She further stated that every student deserves an education system they can trust, where their hard work and efforts are rewarded. Calling the students' demand for a better education system the "bare minimum," Kareena stressed that they were simply asking for fairness and accountability.

The actress also wrote that when an entire generation speaks in one voice, listening to them is not a courtesy but an obligation. She added, "Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now....not eventually, now...will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use."

Kareena concluded her note with a powerful message, writing, "They aren't preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow."

Among those who have spoken out are Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, R. Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Vir Das, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Prakash Raj, Aayush Sharma, Rohit Saraf, Preity Zinta, Diljit Dosanjh, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker and Tovino Thomas. Meanwhile, veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, along with Uorfi Javed and Ayesha Khan, also extended their support by participating in or visiting protest sites.