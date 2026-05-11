'I Can Hear Your Inner Monologue': Janhvi Kapoor Drops Hilarious Reaction As Shanaya Kapoor Lights Up NBA Celebrity Game

Shanaya Kapoor Lights Up NBA Celebrity Game |

Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor recently shared glimpses of her exciting NBA outing on social media, where she was seen participating in a 3-on-3 Celebrity Game. As part of her association with the National Basketball Association, Shanaya took centre stage at the opening ceremony of the celebrity tournament, grabbing attention for her energetic presence on the court.

Sharing her experience online, she posted a series of pictures from the BUDX NBA House, where she was seen sporting the official jersey. Shanaya wrote, "Still soaking in all the memories from the #BUDXNBAHouse." She added, "Had the best time being part of the 3v3 Celebrity Game and experiencing the incredible atmosphere, energy, and love from everyone there."

Reacting to her post, Janhvi Kapoor commented, "I can hear ur inner monologue." while Varun Sood wrote, "LOCKED UP ON THE DEFENCE!"

Speaking about her association, Shanaya said, "Being associated with the NBA is incredibly special for me because basketball is a sport I have always genuinely loved," as per Bollywood Hungama. She further recalled her school days memories of playing basketball, saying the experience felt deeply personal. She added, "To now be part of such an iconic global sporting platform and celebrate a game I have always connected with is truly memorable. I feel grateful for the experience and to have shared it alongside some incredible names from the world of basketball."

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and belongs to the famous Kapoor film family. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, where she starred opposite Vikrant Massey. Before stepping into films, Shanaya worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, gaining early industry experience. She has also been part of lifestyle and entertainment activations like the NBA fan engagement events, where celebrities interact with players and fans as part of promotional and cultural exchange programmes.