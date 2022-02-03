‘I am recovering well’: Jimin has a message for ‘worried’ BTS Army after his COVID-19 diagnosis and surgery

K-pop boy band BTS member Jimin, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, and underwent an emergency surgery for acute appendicitis simultaneously, is now recovering well.

The 26-year-old took to Weverse account and shared a message for his fans stating, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot, right? I am recovering well! I'm sorry to have worried you. But I think I can be discharged soon! I am recovering well too and I am eating all three meals a day. Please wait for just a little, I will return quickly after recovery!"

In a statement that was shared on the fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music had said "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure.

The singer-dancer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, will receive a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care, BigHit Music said.

In December 2021, fellow BTS members Suga, group leader RM, and Jin also tested positive for the virus. The trio recovered from COVID-19 last month.

BTS are currently on an "extended period of rest" after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US late last year.

With PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:45 AM IST