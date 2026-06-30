'I Am Proudly Muslim': Moroccan Actress Soundous Moufakir Explains Why She Performed Hindu Pooja For Brand Launch

Moroccan Actress Soundous Moufakir Explains Why She Performed Hindu Pooja For Brand Launch, Says 'My Hindu Team...' |

Moroccan-French model and actress Soundous Moufakir has launched her premium skincare brand, Moromaa. To mark the occasion, she performed a traditional Hindu pooja, sharing glimpses of the ceremony on social media. The actress later explained why she chose to perform the ritual despite being a Muslim.

In the first video from her post, Soundous is seen taking part in the pooja with a pandit seated beside her, performing the rituals.

Addressing the decision in the comments section, Soundous wrote, "I am proudly Muslim, and my faith will always be at the center of who I am." Explaining her reasoning, she added, "But I also have a Hindu team that I deeply care about. Before starting this venture, it was important to me that they felt spiritually aligned with this journey, just as it was important for them to stand by me during my Muslim prayers and blessings."

She further shared that a team should always show up for one another, regardless of religious differences, and that the same spirit applies to celebrating each other's traditions. "That’s what a team is showing up for one another without compromising our own beliefs," she wrote.

Speaking about Moromaa, Soundous said the brand was built by a team that worked with passion and dedication. Meanwhile, her post drew widespread appreciation, with the comments section flooded with congratulatory messages celebrating the launch of her skincare brand.

Moroccan-French model, actress and reality TV personality Soundous Moufakir rose to fame after participating in MTV Roadies in 2022. She gained wider recognition after winning MTV Splitsvilla X4 alongside Hamid Barkzi and later appeared as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Apart from reality television, Soundous has featured in music videos, commercials and acting projects, including the film Continuity, and has established herself in the Indian entertainment industry.