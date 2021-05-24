'I am not the next Sonu Sood...,' says Vineet Kumar Singh while talking about his Covid initiative

“I was shooting for director Manish Mundra’s film, Siya, in Pratapgarh and my house is a few kilometres away from there. After completing the film, I travelled to Varanasi, my home town. But on the way back I started feeling uneasy. On reaching home, I isolated myself. I have a large family, and I had not visited them for a few years, so I was planning to meet everyone. But unfortunately, I was homebound. That made me realise the importance of helping others in the same situation. I started by helping a few friends and relatives who were facing problems. Then I got a call from young boys of the families I had helped. They wanted to join me. And, I was happy to include them. Gradually, more people joined in,” Vineet says.

Vineet then put social media to use and amplified his support for Covid-affected people. He formed a chain of volunteers in different cities like Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and many cities in Uttar Pradesh, through which he helps Covid patients. Explaining how the chain works, Vineet says, “I have volunteers in different parts of the city. These volunteers know their city in and out — they are aware of all the Covid protocols, etc. So, say a person from Patna gets in touch with a volunteer based in that city, the volunteer checks availability of beds, oxygen, etc, and shares the information with the person who needs it. This way we are able to reach a larger section of the society and help as many people as we can through the chain. I have also asked doctors I know for help — they are based in Delhi, Noida, Kanpur, Patna, Jamshedpur, Mumbai.”