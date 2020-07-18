'I am mortified': Twitter opens fire on 'Indian Matchmaking' - Netflix's reality show on arranged marriage

Netflix’s reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ revolves around professional matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

While it has been packaged as a reality show (a concept many tout as scripted), Desi Twitter has opened fire on the streaming honcho for letting a show of this sort make way to its platform.

One user wrote, "28 minutes into Indian Matchmaking and I am mortified. Full body mortification. Seven-lives worth of mortification. Arranged marriages are embarrassing/shameful to watch in real life, what was the point behind taking it to the reel..."

Another commented, "wow Indian matchmaking is really a cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, classism and what is this matching kundlis and all. are we in the 21st century??"