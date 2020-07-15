Jio TV+ to curate 12 platforms including Netflix, Prime: All you need to know

Reliance Industries in its 43rd Annual General Meeting announced the launch of its new JioTV+ service for its customers in India. Jio TV+ would curate content from 12 popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube and others, into one app.

Currently, the users are required to login to these OTT platforms separately, however, with the help of JioTV+, the users can login to all the accounts at one go.

The app will also allow users to search titles with the help of voice search functionality.

"For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV," said Akash Ambani at the AGM event.

He added, "We believe you can now enjoy the best large-screen content experience through Jio TV+."

Besides Jio TV+, the company also announced Jio Glass -- a new mixed reality headset, which will enable holographic video calling.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani also announced of developing a homegrown 5G telecom solution.

"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said.

Jio's global-scale 4G and fibre network is powered by several core software technologies and components. "It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier - 5G," he said.

In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments, Ambani said.

"We have fully kickstarted five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio's enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio's Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," he noted.

(With PTI inputs)