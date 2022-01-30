'I am hoping that love just keeps growing': Vaani Kapoor opens up about fame received post Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Whoever has seen Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has one unanimous opinion that Vaani Kapoor is the life of the film. Her strong and sensitive portrayal of a trans woman named Manvi Brar, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, won millions of hearts and finally established her among the big league of Bollywood actresses. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Vaani gets candid about her decision to act in the film, how she prepared for her role, and more. Excerpts:

Do you believe that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a game-changer for you in every way?

I have gotten a lot of love as an actor, especially from those who didn’t see me as an actor earlier. But after this film, they have gotten in touch and given me validation. I am hoping that love just keeps growing, and I could get more exciting and fulfilling projects.

Vaani Kapoor with director Abhishek Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/_vaanikapoor_

Were you apprehensive about playing Manvi Brar, your first ever non-heterosexual character?

There was a lot of inner conflict since this role came with a certain responsibility. I had to play a trans girl considering I don’t belong to the LGBTQIA community. My life struggles weren’t the same as Manvi’s. I also feel the film’s intention could have been right, but as an actor, I could have gone terribly wrong. I knew Manvi had to resonate with the people. I was only honest, real and genuine at heart while playing such a character. Rest, I submitted to my director Abhishek Kapoor and took that leap of faith.

Was it mentally exhausting for you to play Manvi?

Yes, it was both mentally and emotionally challenging for me to play Manvi, but also it was something I believed in it. I was more than excited to be a part of this story. I took everything in my stride, nurtured it and made it my own.

Did you meet people from the LGBTQIA community while preparing for the role?

I did speak to a few people since we were in the middle of the lockdown. Honestly, I hadn’t spoken to anyone from the community before that. It was so nice to know them as they helped me understand the psyche. I feel they are much more evolved people than us since they see life from a different perspective. It takes a lot of courage to live such a life.

Also, for Abhishek to think of you as Manvi is an unusual thing…

I just asked him what would be the treatment of Manvi. I really wanted us to be on the same page. When I was shooting for it, he told me that it’s not easy what I was doing. I may or may not be his first choice. Apparently, he was very apprehensive about me. We both saw Manvi as a beautiful person inside and out. She needs to be celebrated. It is important to normalise the trans community, especially for the mindsets which are very regressive. I am happy he came to me since he thought I could add the correct amount of sensitivity to Manvi.

Are you conscious of your next move now since Chandigarh… has set a benchmark for you?

I am just hoping and keeping my fingers crossed that many good projects come to me so I can entertain people as much as they have been in the past. But it is unfair to compare projects and characters.

