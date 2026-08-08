'I Am Helpless....': Mohanlal Apologises To Fans After Missing Sydney Show Over Visa Issue | Video | PTI Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday apologised to the organisers and participants of a stage show in Sydney, Australia, after he was unable to travel to the event as he did not receive a visa.

Mohanlal, in a video message recorded in Singapore, expressed his disappointment over missing the event and said he did not want to blame anyone for the situation.

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The event was reportedly cancelled after Mohanlal could not travel to Sydney.

"I am speaking to you from Singapore. I don't know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps I am the actor from India who has performed in the largest number of shows," he said.

Mohanlal said he had performed at shows in the US, Germany, the UK and Ireland this year and that the Sydney event had been planned with a good concept.

"Everyone with me, including K S Chithra, is there. But I don't know, somehow it happened. For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don't know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue. I am not going into further details of what it is," he said.

Taking responsibility for the situation, he said, "I am taking all the blame on myself. I am telling you that it is my fault. I am very sorry about it." Mohanlal said the organisers and his team had made every effort to make the event possible.

"Everyone else is there. To make this happen, everyone worked hard in every humanly possible way, especially Vimal from Kayal Events and his office. We all tried our best," he said.

Expressing regret to those who had travelled long distances to attend the show, he said, "To each one of you who drove from far away and came to watch this show, I apologise from the bottom of my heart." He promised that the team would return to Sydney and organise a show.

"I promise that we will come back with the same team and do a wonderful show in front of you. I am so sorry. To each one of you, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Really sorry, and I am helpless. Please accept my apologies," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)